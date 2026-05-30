Ngoni Paramount Chief MPEZENI Passes Away

Ngoni Paramount Chief MPEZENI has died



By Christopher Miti



Paramount Chief MPEZENI of the Ngoni people has died.

Senior Chief NZAMANE confirmed the death of Paramount Chief MPEZENI during a media briefing held at his palace in Chipata today.





Chief NZAMANE said the Paramount Chief died at around 10:00 hours in Lusaka.



He said details of the funeral arrangements will be announced in due course.





Meanwhile, Information and Media Permanent Secretary THABO KAWANA said the Government is saddened by the death of the Paramount Chief.





Mr. KAWANA conveyed the Government’s condolences to the Ngoni people and the bereaved family.





He said the Government will work closely with the Ngoni Royal Establishment during this difficult period.