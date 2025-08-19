22 YEAR OLD MAN DIES AFTER ALLEGEDLY PLOTTING TO ATTACK   ZED  FARMER WITH ACID

22 YEAR OLD MAN DIES AFTER ALLEGEDLY PLOTTING TO ATTACK KABWE FARMER WITH ACID



POLICE STATEMENT: ACTS INTENDED TO CAUSE GRIEVOUS HARM – KABWE





August 18, 2025



Police in Kabwe are investigating a case of Acts Intended to Cause Grievous Harm involving a 22-year-old man identified as Enock Simfukwe Kasengele, who allegedly confessed that he had been hired by unknown persons to pour acid on F/Maria Zaloumis, a farmer of Munyama Farms.





The suspect was apprehended by farm workers on August 16, 2025, after he was found with a hidden bottle of suspected chemicals.





He was later taken to Kabwe Central Police Station and rushed to the hospital after complaining of body pains sustained during his apprehension, but unfortunately died in the early hours of August 17, 2025, while receiving treatment.





The body is in Kabwe Central Hospital Mortuary awaiting postmortem and police investigations are ongoing.





