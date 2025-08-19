22-Year-Old Man Who Shot and Killed His Grandparents, “God Told Me To Do It”

Jeremyah Campbell, a 22-year-old African American man from West Melbourne, Florida, is accused of fatally shooting his grandparents and injuring a neighbor. Authorities said he later claimed that God told him to commit the crime.

Deputies said Campbell shot and killed the Rev. George White, 83, and Mary White, 81, inside their home. A neighbor was also shot but survived the attack. Campbell was arrested shortly after and charged with two counts of murder.

According to WESH, the arrest affidavit shows deputies found Campbell “sobbing uncontrollably and shouting a stream of incoherent words.” He allegedly told officers that “God told him to send his grandparents to him.”

Investigators reported that Campbell appeared disoriented when taken into custody. A search warrant noted he was sweating, had dilated pupils, and described bizarre visions. He claimed to see a cyclops and said Satan was inside his head.

Family members told detectives that Campbell had argued with his grandparents earlier that evening. The dispute reportedly stemmed from suspicions that he was under the influence of an unknown drug at the time.

Campbell is currently being held at the Brevard County Jail without bond as the investigation continues.