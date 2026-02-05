23-year-old Indian woman commits su!cide after husband calls her a ‘monkey’

A 23-year-old Indian woman, Tannu Singh, allegedly d!ed by su!cide after being deeply hurt by a derogatory remark made by her husband in front of her sister, police said.

The incident occurred at her residence in Indiranagar’s Takrohi area last Wednesday, Times of India reported.

The woman reportedly took the extreme step after her husband allegedly called her a “monkey” during a moment of joking, which left her emotionally distressed.

The deceased had married Rahul Srivastava, a resident of Takrohi, about four years ago following a love relationship.

Rahul works as an auto-rickshaw driver, while Tannu was learning modelling. The couple lived together in Indiranagar.

According to information shared by the husband, the incident occurred on Wednesday afternoon when Rahul, Tannu, her sister Anjali, and their son Abhay were at home.

During light-hearted banter, Rahul, along with Anjali, allegedly mocked Tannu and referred to her as a “monkey.”

The remark reportedly hurt Tannu deeply, following which she left the room without saying anything.

Despite repeated calls, there was no response. She then looked through a window and saw Tannu hanging from the ceiling.

Shocked, Anjali screamed for help.Hearing the cries, Rahul and neighbours rushed to the spot.

With the help of locals, Tannu was taken down from the noose and rushed to Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, where doctors declared her d3ad on arrival.

The post-mortem report confirmed hanging as the cause of d3ath.

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Ghazipur (Indiranagar) Anindya Vikram Singh said he had no immediate information about the incident.

“We got information about the suicide from the locals but no information was received at the police station,” he said.

Police said further action would be taken after examining the post-mortem report and recording statements of the family members.