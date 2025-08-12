23-year-old prison officer pleads guilty to ‘inappropriate relationship’ with inmate

A prison officer has pleaded guilty to having an illicit relationship with an inmate while working at two different prisons in South Wales.

Megan Breen, 23, admitted to engaging in a three-month “inappropriate relationship” with an unnamed prisoner between February and May 2022. At the time, she was employed at HMP Usk and HMP Prescoed, both located in Gwent.

Breen initially denied misconduct in a public office but changed her plea to guilty at Merthyr Tydfil Crown Court. A second allegation that she illegally accessed a computer will not proceed.

The charge states Breen, “while acting as a public officer,” “wilfully and without reasonable excuse or justification” committed misconduct that amounted to “an abuse of the public’s trust” by having a relationship with a prisoner.

She was granted bail but warned she could face imprisonment when she returns for sentencing next month. HMP Usk is a category C prison housing around 280 inmates and is jointly managed with HMP Prescoed, an open prison nearby.

This case comes just days after a probation officer was jailed for having a relationship with a convicted burglar while he was imprisoned at HMP Preston in Lancashire.

Leonie Wilkinson, 27, rekindled a romance with Gary Hampson, 26, whom she had known as a teenager, during her employment at the prison. While their relationship involved dozens of phone calls and explicit messages, it reportedly never became physical or s3xual.

In another recent case, a prison officer was reported to have engaged in phone s3x with an inmate and sent nearly 900 messages to the prisoner’s mother to maintain their relationship.