248 Apprehended by immigration

The Department of Immigration has apprehended 248 persons in a Department of Immigration-led joint clean-up operation.



The operation was conducted on 6th April 2023 by a combined team of Immigration Officers and Officers from other security wings.



It covered COMESA Market, Mutendere East, Meanwood, Chamba Valley, Chelston, and Obama. Those apprehended were 61 persons claiming Zambian citizenship, 44 Tanzanians, 43 Burundians, 33 Congolese, 26 Zimbabweans, and 24 Rwandese.



Others were six Malawians, five Chinese, two Lebanese, two Egyptians, one Indian, and one Somali. In addition, two Zambians were nabbed for possession of marijuana.



Of the 248 apprehended, 40, including 29 Zambians, were released unconditionally after the preliminary screening conducted at Edwin Imboela Stadium.



The 40 were released after producing proof of legal immigration status, while 208 were detained for further formalities and possible prosecution.



The Department wishes to thank the Security Wings which were part of the operation for their continued support, without which the operation could have been difficult to conduct.



We are appealing to foreign nationals wishing to stay in the country to ensure they do so within the confines of the Law.



We also want to warn members of the public to desist from aiding, abetting, and harbouring illegal immigrants as that is a serious offence that attracts a maximum sentence of a fine of K 150,000 in default, five years, or both.



Mr Namati H. Nshinka

PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER