25-year-old rapper NBA Youngboy set to have 13th child 

NBA YoungBoy is set to surpass Nick Cannon as one of the most prolific fathers in hip-hop, revealing on his new album that he is expecting his 13th child, his third with wife Jazlyn.

The 25-year-old Louisiana rapper dropped his latest project, Make America Slime Again, on Friday. In the track “If You Need Me,” YoungBoy offers a personal glimpse into his life, rapping, “When I f***, she want me to pull her hair / Me and Jaz on our 3rd kid!!!”

The album also features the high-energy track “XXX,” where YoungBoy pays tribute to former President Donald Trump, whom he refers to as “my president.” The rapper’s shoutout comes amid his past pardon from Trump in May, which cleared various charges that had accumulated early in his career.

YoungBoy’s MASA tour is scheduled to begin in September, sparking speculation among fans that he might use the platform to support his incarcerated opening act, EBK Jaaybo.