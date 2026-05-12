28-YEAR-OLD WOMAN POSES AS 16-YEAR-OLD IN NYC HIGH SCHOOL FOR NEARLY A YEAR — ONLY BUSTED AFTER PRINCIPAL FINDS REAL FACEBOOK PAGE





A 28-year-old woman successfully enrolled and attended Westchester Square Academy in the Bronx for almost a full year pretending to be a 16-year-old student.



She used the fake name Shamara Rashad and fake birthday March 8, 2010 to get in the door.





The principal only caught her when he found her real Facebook page showing her actual date of birth as July 29, 1997.



When confronted, she first claimed: “My name is Shamara Rashad. I’m 16 years old. I came from Ohio.”





Then she admitted: “Yes. My real name is Kacy Claassen, and my real date of birth is July 29, 1997. I’m not Shamara Rashad. I’m not sixteen years old. I lied about my identity because my friend forced me to. She was using me to receive more public assistance.”





She was arrested on April 27th and charged with criminal impersonation in the second degree and trespass. She pled not guilty.



Police say the scheme was tied to benefits fraud and scamming the system.





Students called it “insane” and said it “puts a danger to our school.”



Klassen is due back in court June 15th.





NYC public schools had zero real ID checks in place for an entire year. One Facebook search by the principal did what the entire Department of Education bureaucracy couldn’t.