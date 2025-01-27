2Face Blames Hackers After Announcing Divorce From Annie

Nigerian music icon, Innocent ‘2Baba’ Idibia, blamed hackers shortly after an Instagram post on Sunday announcing his separation from wife Annie Macaulay.

In the now-deleted post, 2Baba wrote, “Hello to my beautiful people of all federations. Well, this thing I have to say is short but also long… Annie Macaulay and I have been separated for a while now and have currently filed for divorce. I will grant a press release soon to say my story, not because it is anyone’s right to know about my personal life, but because I love my people and I need them to know my innocence or offense. Stay blessed my people. I love you all.”

Minutes later, the musician posted another message that reads: “My Instagram account has been hacked, efforts are being carried out to take back control. #OneLove!”

2Baba and Annie’s relationship has faced several challenges over the years, particularly in 2021 when Annie removed her husband’s surname from her Instagram bio, fueling speculations of marital discord. She later reinstated the name.

In the past, Annie accused 2Baba of maintaining inappropriate ties with his first baby mama, Pero Adeniyi, who has three children with him.

In one of her Instagram posts at the time, Annie alleged that 2Baba spent nights at Pero’s home under the guise of visiting their children.

She also accused his family members of not accepting her and called out his brother, Hyacinth Idibia, for housing 2Baba and Pero under the same roof, and the issue later escalated when 2Baba’s brother, Charles Idibia, responded by claiming Annie was controlling and that the singer was “dying slowly” in the marriage.

Following the recent Instagram post, fans believed that the divorce announcement was a publicity stunt or an emotional outburst.

Annie and 2Baba have been together for over two decades. She met 2Baba when she was just 15 years old. The duo tied the knot in Dubai in 2013 and have two children together.

2Baba has previously spoken about why he chose Annie as his wife, despite having children with other women.

He once said: “When I used to repeat just three sets of clothes, she would always hold my head, look me in the eyes, and tell me things will be fine one day. When I wasn’t handsome, she would call me her prince charming. When I wasn’t celebrated, she called me her king and said she is my number one fan and to this day, she still is,” 2Baba had said