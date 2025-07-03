2Face Idibia’s brother pens open letter to him, says the singer is trapped and needs helps

The brother of Nigerian music icon 2Baba, Charles Idibia, better known online as Charlybrave, has posted an open letter addressed to the singer.Nigerian food recipes

Charles addressed the situation of his brother’s personal life in a long Instagram post, sharing his heart.

In the post, Charles praised 2Baba, describing him as a peaceful, kind-hearted man who avoids conflict and often sacrifices his own comfort to keep others happy. He compared him to a modern-day Jesus, saying 2Baba silently endures being painted as the villain just to protect those causing him pain.

But the post quickly turned into a detailed accusation against a woman alleged to be 2Baba’s current partner.

Charles claimed this woman once broke into the singer’s phone to announce a divorce on his behalf, posted a picture of herself on his social media, and begged Nigerians to ask 2Baba to marry her — all while he was asleep.

He also accused her of cloning the singer’s WhatsApp, deleting and replying to messages, impersonating him, controlling his email and accounts, and allegedly isolating him from his management team.

“She convinced you to abandon your management and businesses in Lagos and move to Abuja,” he wrote, adding that she reportedly dragged 2Baba across Benin and other places the “real him” wouldn’t go.

He also accused the unnamed woman of sabotaging business trips, spreading lies, creating chaos, and “adopting” the singer’s surname while telling strangers she was his wife — despite him still being legally married.

In a follow-up, Charles added that 2Baba is no longer acting like himself and is being emotionally destroyed under the guise of love.

“A girlfriend who makes you eat your words from a podcast just because you didn’t mention her name… is not a girlfriend but a psychotic fan… a cancerous leech… You are in one of the episodes of those Crime and Investigation shows you love to watch.”

He concluded the post with a heartfelt plea:

“Take a couple of months off ALONE. Get completely off social media. Let the music and businesses wait. Give yourself time to heal… in the name of your seven lovely kids. This isn’t you.”