2Pac Murder Suspect Keefe D Claims Evidence Tampering In Courtroom Outburst

Duane Davis, known as Keefe D, claimed he was a victim of evidence tampering during a heated courtroom outburst.

He made the claim during a hearing to determine whether he would be granted bail. Keefe D, accused in the long-unsolved murder of legendary rapper 2Pac, directed his anger at former LAPD detective Greg Kading, whom he accused of manipulating evidence.

Keefe D asserted that Kading had kept critical evidence, including boxes of documents, in his attic for over 15 years. He alleged these materials had been improperly handled, rendering them inadmissible. He insisted that the evidence was tainted and should not be allowed in court. Keefe D pointed out that a federal judge had extensively reviewed Kading’s conduct in a lengthy document available online.

When pressed by the judge, Keefe D maintained that the evidence in question was from 1996 and that Kading knew exactly what he had done. He described the evidence as not only flawed externally but also corrupted internally.

The contentious evidence involves audio recordings of Keefe D speaking with Kading during a 2009 police interview. In this interview, Keefe D claimed that Diddy had offered him $1 million to kill both Suge Knight and 2Pac amidst the intense feud between Bad Boy and Death Row Records in the mid-1990s. He further revealed that Diddy had paid half the money to his associate, Eric “Von Zip” Martin, after 2Pac was killed in Las Vegas in September 1996.

Keefe D believed his statements during the interview were protected by a proffer agreement, which would prevent them from being used against him in court. However, Kading contended that this protection only applied as long as the information remained confidential. Keefe D had openly discussed his involvement in 2Pac’s murder in multiple interviews and in his 2019 book, “Compton Street Legend,” where he admitted to being in the car during the drive-by shooting that killed the rap icon.

The judge indicated that a decision on whether the disputed evidence would be excluded from the trial had not yet been made. Keefe D and his legal team would need to file a formal motion to exclude such evidence. Additionally, the judge had not ruled on Keefe D’s bail request, as authorities continued to investigate the origins of his $750,000 bond.