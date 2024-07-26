New legal documents have surfaced revealing that 2Pac’s murder suspect, Keefe D, allegedly went undercover in an attempt to implicate Diddy in the death of the rap legend.

The details emerged from a 179-page legal filing obtained ahead of Keefe D’s upcoming trial later this year.

Prosecutors claim that Keefe D, a former Compton Crip, flew to New York with LAPD detectives in 2009 as part of a covert plan to gather evidence against the Bad Boy mogul and Harlem gangster Eric “Von Zip” Martin.

This undercover operation aimed to substantiate claims made by Keefe D in a police interview months earlier. He had alleged that Diddy offered him $1 million to kill both Suge Knight and 2Pac during the height of the infamous feud between Bad Boy and Death Row Records in the mid-1990s. According to Keefe D, Diddy paid half of the money to Martin after 2Pac’s 1996 murder.

The document states that Keefe D became an “active confidential informant” for a task force initially set up to investigate the murder of another rap legend, Biggie Smalls. This cooperation came after Keefe D was caught trafficking a substantial amount of drugs. The former gang member, along with task force officers, traveled to New York City to “corroborate the conspiracy” to kill 2Pac.

While acting undercover, Keefe D allegedly encountered Martin and his nephew on the street. He then got into a car with them before visiting Martin’s sister. After returning, Keefe D reportedly attempted to enlist Martin in a narcotics trafficking effort. Martin, however, indicated he was no longer in the business but directed Keefe D to conduct his drug activities with his nephew instead.

Diddy is mentioned 77 times in the legal filing, which includes a transcript of Keefe D’s interview accusing the music mogul of putting a bounty on 2Pac and Suge Knight’s heads. Additionally, a summary of a YouTube interview where Keefe D claimed Diddy reached out to inquire if the South Side Crips were responsible for Shakur’s death is also included.

Prosecutors filed this as part of an effort to deny Keefe D’s bail. It remains unclear if Diddy, who is also facing unrelated sexual assault allegations, will be subpoenaed or indicted in connection with 2Pac’s murder. Keefe D, who has been diagnosed with cancer, is the only person ever charged with 2Pac’s murder in Las Vegas over two and a half decades ago.

Despite his not-guilty plea, he has admitted multiple times to being involved in the shooting, most notably in his 2019 book Compton Street Legend. However, he has since recanted these admissions, claiming they were untrue.