3 female Mississippi correctional officers arrested for smuggling contraband for inmates

Officials with the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC) reported that three correctional officers were taken into custody on suspicion of trying to smuggle contraband for prisoners into the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility (CMCF) in Rankin County.

The three corporals arrested, according to MDOC officials, are Sherry McCollum, Kiarra Michael, and Theresa Hasty. Investigators claimed to have found contraband, including cellphones, food, alcohol, and controlled substances, in the officers’ work bags.

“Regretfully, sometimes our employees cross the line, and we must send a message that introducing contraband into our facilities will not be tolerated,” MDOC Commissioner Burl Cain said, according to WJTV. “We will prosecute to the fullest extent of the law, and the corrupt inmates will receive severe disciplinary action.”

McCollum, 49, of Jackson, was charged with introduction of contraband, two counts of introduction of a controlled substance and two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute into a correctional facility. She began her career with MDOC in February 2023.

According to investigators, McCollum was taken into custody on July 20 after a search of her possessions turned up 76 grams of marijuana, 232 grams of crystal methamphetamine, and four cell phones. Investigators said they also seized food in a container, including tape-wrapped sausage-like items and a steak.

Michael, 33, of Jackson, was charged under the general prohibitions statute and conspiracy. Michael was also arrested on July 20 after officials discovered ten smartphones and a power charger among her possessions. Michael was released on bond. She had worked for MDOC since July 2023.

Hasty, 33, of Vicksburg, was charged with sale, possession, or use of alcoholic beverages within facilities and conspiracy. Hasty was arrested on July 21 after officials discovered 30.4 fluid ounces of Everclear brand liquor in her baggage. Hasty had been with MDOC since November 2023.

According to Cornell Law School, the law prohibits the following items in prison: a firearm, a destructive device, a controlled substance in schedule I or II, marijuana or a controlled substance, ammunition, a weapon (other than a firearm or destructive device), or an object that is made or intended to be used as a weapon or to help prisoners escape; a narcotic drug, methamphetamine, its salts, isomers, salts of its isomers, lysergic acid diethylamide, or phencyclidine; alcoholic drinks, U.S. or foreign currencies; phones or other devices used by a commercial mobile service user in connection with such service, and any other item that poses a risk to a prison’s security, discipline, or order, or to a person’s life, health, or safety.

According to the legislation, anyone who supplies or attempts to deliver contraband to a prison inmate may face a fine or imprisonment of up to 20 years.