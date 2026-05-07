By KBN TV

ECZ DROPS BOMBSHELL, BARS PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATES NOT APPEARING AT THE REGISTRAR OF SOCIETIES





The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has publicly communicated the long speculated adoption rules that bars some presidential candidates from being on the ballot this August.





According to the nomination schedule released by the Commission today, a number of candidates who have paid nomination fees may not appear on the ballot as they don’t meet the new rules set by the ECZ.





“Please note that during nominations, all aspiring candidates must present an adoption certificate to the Returning Officer.”





“The Adoption Certificate must be signed by both the President and Secretary General of the sponsoring political party, as reflected in the records of the Registrar of Societies.”





“Any letter signed by an individual whose name does not match the official records will result in the invalidation of the nominations papers.”





“Candidates standing for the President who are not the official heads of their sponsoring parties must produce a confirmation letter signed by both the President and Secretary General, stating they have been sponsored by the political party, in addition to the signed adoption certificate.”