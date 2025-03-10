3 Kalomo assasins received K5,000 payment for killing businessman



FOR a mere K5,000 – a sum that is only enough to pay dowry for two girls in Kitwe or Mufulira, three men agreed to kill a 56-year-old businessman of Kalomo district in Southern Province.





With the payment secured, the trio carried out the hit, gunning to death Winter Hamundyoli, of

Maboboli village in the presence of his pregnant wife.





But justice was swift in catching up with the assassins.



After a crack team of detectives closed in, the trio crumbled under painful police questioning, confessing to their heinous crime.





According to a story published by the Zambia Daily Mail, Maboboli was shot dead using a shotgun on February 28. about eight times around 20:00 hours while he was driving his light truck, with passengers on board, including his pregnant wife, Emelda Khulo.



His wife was in the passenger’s seat when her husband was killed.





Southern Province police commanding officer Auxensio Daka said police have detained Levy Masamba, Soviet Masamba, 47, and Talent

Siamala, 35, of Maboboli village, who have confessed to the gruesome murder.



“During interrogations, the suspects revealed that they were hired for K5,000 by a known person to kill the deceased, Winter Hamundyoli,” he said.







“The payment was divided among the suspects, with Levy getting K2,000, while Siamala and Soviet got K1,500 each,” he said.



Daka said the suspects led the police to recover the firearm used in the murder, a shotgun with serial number 7878, which was found hidden in a hole in the bushes at Masamba’s residence.





He said it was established that Levy Masamba was the one who pulled the trigger.



“Police also established that the firearm was borrowed from a known male person, who is currently on the run.





Additionally, the ammunition used in the crime was supplied by another known male person from Kalomo town,” Daka revealed.



Daka said investigations have intensified to bring

everyone involved to book.



CAPTION: murdered businessman Winter Hamundyoli.



Kalemba March 10, 2025