3 more men accuse Diddy of r@p!ng them at NYC hotels

Sean “Diddy” Combs drugged and then r@ped three men at two Manhattan, New York hotels and at his Hamptons estate as recently as 2022, according to new lawsuits filed in New York on Thursday, December 12.

One of the men recalled that during his drugged sex session, once Combs was finished raping him, he handed him off to others from Bad Boy Records so they could take turns sexually assaulting him, according to his lawsuit.

The three lawsuits cite assaults in 2019 and 2020.

Each lawsuit alleges that Combs served the anonymous victims alcoholic drinks spiked with drugs that made the men feel “ill” and lose consciousness, only to awake as Combs was raping them, court documents state.

Lawyer for the three victims, Thomas P. Giuffra, of Rheingold, Giuffra, Ruffo Plotkin & Hellman, LLP, told The NY Post that “the assaults occurred because Sean Combs is a rich, powerful public figure who was able to take advantage by drugging these men.”

“After the assaults, he ensured their silence by threatening

them and relying on their fear of his power,” Giuffra said, who called the lawsuits a “long overdue opportunity for the victims to take the power back.”

“While a lawsuit will not undo the wrongs done to them,” he said, “it enables the survivors regain the power and dignity that was stripped from them by Sean Combs.”

One victim, who said he worked as an “errand boy” for Combs’ Bad Boy Records, alleged that the rapper told him to “stop” when he tried to resist after waking up during a February 2020 rape at the InterContinental New York Times Square hotel.

Combs allegedly also told him he was “almost done” at one point during the assault, the suit claims, and then said he would “look like an idiot” if the accuser ever tried to go to the police.

Another victim alleged that when he was drugged and raped in 2019 at an exclusive afterparty at the Park Hyatt hotel, he had a “brief moment of consciousness” when he saw “a man and a woman sitting on the bed recording the rape on a camera,” his suit claims.

When he woke up, the victim alleged, a mysterious man in the hotel room handed him roughly $2,500 in cash, telling him it was from Combs, who had already left.

During the summer of 2020, the third victim from Florida was invited to a party at Combs’ Hamptons estate.

After flying to New York, the victim claims, associates from Bad Boy Records picked him up from his Manhattan hotel and drove him to East Hampton, where he later fell ill and lost consciousness after drinking at the party.

The suit states that “his drink had been drugged by Defendant Sean Combs.”

During the evening, Combs and associates from Bad Boy Records took turns raping him, the suit cöaims.

The next morning, he awoke “surrounded by Defendant Sean Combs’ associates from Bad Boy Records” and felt “severe pain in his anus.”

All three victims said they filed anonymously because they had been threatened by Combs previously.

Combs’ attorneys in response, said, “These complaints are full of lies. We will prove them false and seek sanctions against every unethical lawyer who filed fictional claims against him.”