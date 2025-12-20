300 MINING COOPERATIVES RECEIVE ARTISANAL LICENSES NATIONWIDE



THE Ministry of Mines and Minerals Development has trained and issued Artisanal licences to 300 Mining Cooperatives drawn from 9 Provinces of the Country.





Minister of Mines and Minerals Development Paul Kabuswe who handed over mining licences and certificates to the trained Mining cooperatives in Mpika District in Muchinga Province, said the ongoing formalisation process in the mining sector was meant to boost and promote mining production in Zambia.



Mr Kabuswe said the 20 days training programme in Mpika district of Muchinga Province will promote a regulate the mining sector.





He has urged those that are still carrying out illegal mining activities to refrain from the vice by getting registered as Artisanal and Small-scale Miners.





He stressed that illegal miners were exploited on a daily basis hence the reason why Government was formalising illegal mining activities through training of Small-scale miners to promote sustainable and safe mining practices.





“We are coming after illegal miners contaminating rivers by using unconventional ways to wash gold,” he said.





Meanwhile, Muchinga Province Minister Njavwa Simutowe said Muchinga Province continued to emerge as an important mining frontier, particularly in gold production in Kanyelele, Kamabwe and Danger Hill demonstrating significant mineral potential, attracting a growing number of Artisanal and Small-scale miners.



Zanis