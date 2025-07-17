32 CDF LOAN BENEFICIARIES DRAGGED TO COURT



The Mpika Town Council has taken 32 various groups to court for failing to pay back the Constituency Development Funds (CDF) loans they obtained in 2022.





The development was disclosed to ZANIS in Mpika by Council Public Relations Officer Mushota Mpundu.





Mr Mpundu said the 32 groups obtained Constituency Development Funds (CDF) loans worth over K2 million in 2022.





He pointed out that so far 22 groups from the 32 loan defaulters have since appeared before the Mpika Magistrate Court for mention and the remaining 10 groups will appear in court next week.





He said the loans are a revolving fund; hence, the need for all those who obtained CDF loans to pay back on time in order to enable others to benefit from the funds.





Meanwhile, Mpika District Commissioner David Siame said that the community must also understand that CDF loans are not free money, the money must be paid back with interest of 5 percent.



CREDIT – ZANIS