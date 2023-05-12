33 YEAR OLD MAN BEATS 44 YEAR OLD MAN TO DEATH OVER A WOMAN IN CHINGOLA

A 33-year-old man of Chingola has been arrested for allegedly beating a 44-year-old man of the same town to death over a woman he suspected him of dating.

The incident happened on Monday around 14:00 hours in Mikiloni township where Parson Mulenga allegedly beat Chisuma Mbulo with kicks and fists.

Copperbelt Province police commanding officer Peacewell Mweemba said in a statement that the victim sustained a cut in the inner right side of the mouth and was left lying helplessly on the floor at his house.