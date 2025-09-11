34 CDF LOAN DEFAULTERS SUED IN LUMEZI, K420,000 RECOVERED.



Lumezi Town Council has recovered over K420,000 from beneficiaries who defaulted on Constituency Development Fund (CDF) empowerment loans after taking legal action against them in the Chipata Subordinate Court.





According to a statement issued by Lumezi Town Council Assistant Public Relations Officer, Irvin Muyumbwa, the Local Authority sued 34 CDF loan defaulters last month in an effort to recover K1.46 million in unpaid arrears





The move, Muyumbwa said, was aimed at safeguarding government’s empowerment initiative designed to support Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) with affordable credit.





Following the court action, 18 loan beneficiaries have made payments totaling K420,822.07 within the past 22 days. This comes after the court gave them a 15-day ultimatum to pay at least 75% of their arrears to avoid further legal processes.





Meanwhile, Resident Magistrate Destiny Kalusopa has entered consent judgment against four CDF loan defaulters, who agreed to pay back K212,480.30 within two weeks. Magistrate Kalusopa warned that failure to comply would result in a Writ of Fieri Facias (FiFa), allowing bailiffs to seize property to recover the debt.





In a separate ruling, Senior Resident Magistrate Felix Kaoma entered a default judgment on 5th September 2025 against another four defendants who failed to respond to the council’s claims within the stipulated timeframe. The court ordered them to pay K213,719.28 within three days of receiving the judgment.





Additionally, ten other CDF loan defaulters are expected to appear in court next week as their cases continue before Magistrates Betty Mwiinga, Chikumbi Ngulube, and Lydia Lwenje.





The Local Authority has commended loan beneficiaries who have started clearing their arrears and urged others to honour their repayment obligations.

#SunFmTvNews