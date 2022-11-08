3,400 file for divorce in Eastern Province

CLOSE to 3,400 couples filed for divorce in Eastern Province between January and August this year with majority citing adultery as the main reason they want the courts to dissolve their marriages.

As the figures are only for the first eight months of the year, the 4,441 that the province recorded last year is likely to be dwarfed by end of this year.

In 2021, the country recorded over 22,000 divorce cases, with Eastern Province top of the list. Daily Mail is yet to get the data for other provinces.

But from those obtained from the Judiciary in Eastern Province, Chipata recorded 951 marriage dissolution petitions out of which 404 were granted and 547 denied.

Other districts in the region with a high number of marriage dissolution petitions are Petauke with 911 cases out of which 327 couples have had their marriages dissolved by the courts.

Chadiza had recorded 135 divorce petitions out of which 49 divorces were granted while Mambwe had 253 petitions with