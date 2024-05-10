ZAMBIA’S DEMOCRATIC TENETS RESPECTED GLOBALLY, LET’S STRIVE TO MAINTAIN A HEALTHY DEMOCRACY

Democracy thrives on the principles of freedom of movement, expression, and assembly.

Restricting a Former President from public interaction can be seen as a limitation of these democratic principles.

Democracies need to balance individual rights with public order.

President Hichilema has been vocal about fostering a better democracy in Zambia, emphasizing the rule of law, restoring order, and respecting human rights, liberties, and freedoms.

His administration has made commitments to ensuring a free media, protecting freedom of assembly and association, and ensuring an independent electoral commission.

The international community often views the treatment of former leaders as a reflection of a country’s democratic health.

Restrictions on former President Lungu’s freedom of movement could be perceived as a step back from democratic ideals, especially if these restrictions are seen as politically motivated rather than legal necessities.

Zambia must demonstrate adherence to democratic norms to maintain its reputation on the global stage.

The police statement emphasizes the importance of law and order, stating that no one, including a former Head of State, is above the law.

While it is essential to maintain public order, it is also important for the authorities to ensure that any restrictions on individuals, including Former Presidents, are lawful, proportionate, and necessary in a democratic society.

While public safety and order are important, the actions taken by the government and police should not unduly infringe upon the democratic rights and freedoms that are the cornerstone of a healthy democracy.

The balance between these can be delicate and should be handled with transparency and fairness to maintain public trust and democratic integrity.

About the Author:

Bangwe Naviley Chisenga is a Zambian Convergent Freelance Journalist who served as a Diplomat in India with Extra Accreditation to Singapore, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Nepal.