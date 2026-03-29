Breaking News : 3,500 U.S. Marines and Sailors Enter the Central Command Area of Responsibility as Amphibious Strike Force Deploys to the Middle East





The USS Tripoli Amphibious Ready Group and the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit have officially arrived in the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) area of responsibility as of March 27, 2026, according to CENTCOM.





Leading the group is USS Tripoli (LHA-7), an America-class amphibious assault ship and one of the most capable warships of its kind in the U.S. Navy. Also part of the group are amphibious transport docks USS New Orleans and USS San Diego. Together, the force comprises approximately 3,500 sailors and Marines.



The embarked combat elements include around 1,200 ground forces from the 31st MEU’s Ground Combat Element, F-35B Lightning II strike fighters from VMFA-121, MV-22B Osprey tiltrotors, and MH-60S Seahawk helicopters.





The group departed its homeport of Sasebo, Japan, on March 11 following a Defense Secretary-approved CENTCOM request for additional regional forces amid the ongoing U.S.-Iran conflict. The Boxer Amphibious Ready Group, carrying the 11th MEU with approximately 2,500 Marines, is also inbound from San Diego.



The role of the arriving amphibious force has not been officially specified. Historically, such units are deployed for rapid-reaction missions, coastal operations, and non-combatant evacuation operations.



Sources: U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM), USNI News, Military Times, The Aviationist



Verified. Sourced. Accurate.