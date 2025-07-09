3P OF 4 NA 5 REGRETS JUMPING INTO THE AUDIENCE



By: Sun FM TV Reporter



Zambian musician 3P, one half of the popular duo 4 Na 5, has issued a cautionary statement to fellow performers following an assault during his live performance at the 2025 Zambia International Trade Fair.





The incident occurred when 3P, known for his signature crowd-jumping act, leapt into the audience—a move that initially drew enthusiastic reactions.





However, the situation quickly turned violent when some individuals in the crowd began striking him. Reports indicate that he was hit on the head, and his leg was injured after being struck with a metallic object.





He urged fellow artists to exercise caution, warning against mistaking audience participation—such as singing along, for assurance of safety or goodwill.