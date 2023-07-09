By CIC Editors.

THE HIGHWAY WITH

4 INCOMING POTENTIAL BY ELECTIONS.

1. LUMEZI

2. CHILUBI

3. KAWAMBWA

4. NCHANGA.

MPs in these Constituencies are in maningi trouble we don’t see them succeeding as MPs.

1. LUMEZI. Hon Munir Zulu has entangled himself in hot trouble on so many fronts. He has numerous running cases, he has been found guilty of court contempt, he has failed to prove accusations against Finance Minister and Infrastructure Minister and he is the official surety for Kaiser Zulu who has run away from the country. The court are scared to release Munir Zulu because he might also run away its better he will becoming from Prison to attend court cases. Whoever has to sign for Munir Zulu must also take responsibility for Kaiser Zulu’s case. Chances of staying beyond 3 months in prison to trigger the by election are 90%.

2. CHILUBI- Hon Fube is also another surety for Kaiser Zulu plus his own cases he has involving the state. The man has run away his whereabouts are not known as he is rumoured to be hiding among fishermen in deep Bangweulu Swamps in Kanama or Lubemba swamp Islands. Him coming out faces the same fate as Munir Zulu hence chances of him surviving as an MP are Lower and hence time might fly so fast to trigger a by election in Chilubi. Chances are 90% also.

3. KAWAMBWA- Hon Nickson Chilangwa is also in a mess type of affair involving his party as well as the state. Hon Chilangwa the current SG of PF is needed at court to explain on several constitution matters relating to PF as sued by his MP of Matero Hon Miles Sampa on number of issues that includes the missing money that presidential candidates paid, failure to hold general conference, challenge of office bearers etc. On top of that he also faces a tough legal battle in Mansa for his role in burning the UPND vehicle in Kawambwa with PF cadres as they have named him as the master mind and funder of the operation. He is rumoured to be out of the country as well Zambian legal waters seems too hot for him. The chances of having a by election in Kawambwa are 100%.

4. CHANGA- Hon Derrick Chilundika’s future in UPND is certain but very sure he is done for 2026 as he is not going to be adopted at all cost. However his involvement in the Luapula Sugilite Saga is one grave scandal that does not look good at all. According to the voice note where he is even challenging the head of state by daring his authority and also the nature of the case itself that has engulfed and affected 80% of Luapula UPND leadership in mining mess does not look good too. Not on the run or prison but he is likely to be convicted and that alone automatically triggers a by election in Chingola.