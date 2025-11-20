$4 MILLION JERABO FUND DELAY SPARKS CONCERN



By: Konkola Radio News



Former Chingola Mayor Mcdonald Mulongoti Has Appealed To Authorities Overseeing The Disbursement Of A $4 Million Fund Earmarked For Small-Scale Miners, Commonly Known As Jerabos, To Expedite The Process, Citing The Urgent Economic Needs Of The Affected Families.





The Fund Stems From A Memorandum Of Understanding (Mou) Signed Between Chingola Resources (Formerly Senseli Mine) And The Jerabos, Aimed At Resolving Longstanding Disputes Over Mining Rights At The Chingola Dumpsite.





Under The Terms Of The Mou, The Jerabos Agreed To Cease Operations At The Dumpsite In Exchange For Financial Compensation Totalling $4 Million.





However, Mr Mulongoti Has Expressed Concern Over Delays In Distributing The Funds, Warning That Many Miners Have Been Struggling Since They Were Ordered To Vacate The Site.





He Also Urged Government To Consider Waiving Taxes On The $4 Million Allocation To Ensure That The Full Amount Reaches The Intended Beneficiaries.





The Former Mayor’s Remarks Underscore Growing Calls For Transparency And Urgency In Implementing The Mou, Which Some Community Leaders Have Criticized As A Temporary Fix That Lacks Long-Term Sustainability.

