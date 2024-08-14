4 WOMEN PUBLICLY AGREE TO SHARE SAMFYA CARPENTER



A SIMPLE 30-year old carpenter of Luapula Province has become the envy of every man in his village of Chipushi in Samfya District after four gorgeous women from different walks of life – two teachers, a compassionate nurse, and a flourishing businesswoman publicly confessed their love and willingness to share him romantically.



Initially, John Mulenga, a master woodworker with a secret talent for wooing ladies, had been quietly courting teachers, Rhoyda Mulenga and Chilufya Besa aged 26 and 28 respectively along with 30-year old nurse Christina Malama and businesswoman Rose Muma, born 23 years ago.



With his chisel-sharp charm, Mulenga had been skillfully juggling the affections of the four ladies, keeping his relationships with them hidden from one another.



Mulenga managed to juggle the ladies by cleverly introducing each woman to the others with fabricated familial ties.



To one, Mulenga presented another as his cousin; to another, a sister; and to the third, an aunt. But as the women’s paths continued to cross, seeds of suspicion began to sprout.



Mulenga was eventually caught when the four ladies bumped into each other after arriving at his house for a private session of bedroom capentery and joinery.



Confronted with the irrefutable evidence of his infidelity and under intense pressure, Mulenga confessed to his simultaneous romantic entanglements with all four ladies.



In a fiery explosion of anger and betrayal, the four women turned on Mulenga, unleashing a torrent of slaps and blows upon his cheating body.



The resulting commotion and Mulenga’s loud wailing alerted the entire village which rushed to his rescue, moving the furious quartet off his battered person.



The chaos of Mulenga’s four-women entanglement eventually got to the ears of village headman, Stedman Kabanga popularly known as Wami Wami who convened a free-for-all public hearing to resolve the situation.



At the gathering, Mulenga could not make a choice when the headman Kabange asked him to choose which lady to continue a relationship with.



Mulenga explaind that his intentions had never been to cheat on any of the women but failed to resist their attraction and affection, they all fell in love with him.



And when the ladies were given an opportunity to speak, they shocked everyone.



To the surprise of the gathering, all four women refused to leave Mulenga saying they are willing to share and continue their relationships with him on the condition that he would devote time to each of them.



“John is one of the kindest people I’ve ever met. His advice has helped me focus on my work and business. It’s not about the sex; it’s about his solid life advice,” Rhoyda explained to the gathering triggering a mixture of gasps, gossip and nods of approval from the gathering.



As for Chilufya Besa, she praised Mulenga’s practical skills and innovative business ideas.



“He may not give me money, but his time, effort, and ideas are enough to make anyone stay with him,” she said.



The other two women also praised Mulenga and said they were not willing to leave him.



With the ladies publicly declaring their willingness to remain with Mulenga, the headman pointed out that since noone had forced them, it was up to Mulenga to divide his love and time amongst his ladies.



The villagers murmured in agreement, accepting the unconventional arrangement.



The headman then dispersed the meeting that had turned Mulenga into an object for all the men in attendance.



CAPTION: Part of the crowd of villagers that attended the meeting to resolve John Mulenga’s entanglement.



Kalemba