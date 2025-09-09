4-Year-Old Black Girl Scored 98% on IQ Test, Taught Herself How to Read

Alannah George, a four-year-old from Buckinghamshire, England, became the UK’s second youngest member of Mensa in 2019 after scoring 140 on an IQ test. She taught herself to read at two, showing an exceptional talent for words and numbers.

Born in 2014, Alannah spoke her first words at seven months and was forming full sentences by 18 months. By the time she was three, she could read entire paragraphs from books on her own. Her love for learning quickly set her apart from other children her age.

According to the Daily Mail, her parents noticed early signs of advanced ability when she chose letters and numbers over nursery rhymes. She often decoded words without being taught, a skill that revealed her unusual aptitude for reading and problem-solving.

In January 2019, educational psychologist Dr. Peter Congdon tested her using the Wechsler Preschool and Primary Scale of Intelligence. The results showed an IQ of 140, placing her in the top 2 percent of her age group worldwide. Her reading matched a seven-year-old’s level, while her spelling and arithmetic matched that of a six-year-old.

Mensa, a society reserved for individuals with superior intelligence, accepted her soon after. At the time, the only child younger than Alannah to join in the UK was Elise Tan-Roberts, who became a member at two years and four months in 2009.

Alannah attended St George’s School at Windsor Castle, once home to members of the royal family. Teachers adapted her curriculum to match her advanced skills, as experts warned she could become bored in regular classes. Despite her shyness, assessments showed she had the potential to go far beyond expectations.

Her parents expressed pride and determination to nurture her abilities without pressuring her. They emphasized the importance of keeping her childhood balanced while supporting her intellectual growth.