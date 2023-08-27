400 PF MEMBERS JOIN UPND FOLLOWING PEACE AND DEVELOPMENT

Four hundred members of the Patriotic Members led by a prominent Ward Secretary, Mr James Chipalo ditched their party to join the United Party for National Development citing developmental policies which have taken resources into the hands of the communities as a major reason of their defection.

Mr Chipwalo’s reason of joining the United Party for National Development is a clear indicator that the communities have fully acknowledged UPND policies and will continue supporting government.

He said that increase and decentralized Community Development Fund has proven government’s commitment to making life better for its citizens because it has changed the face of most communities while improving the living standards of people.

“ We are happy because the CDF has changed the face or our communities and for the first time we have resources in our hands and we are responsible in resolving issues affecting us, our living standards have also improved, especially with the peace President Hakainde Hichilema has restored, ,” said Mr Chipwalo.

He called upon other citizens to support President Hichilema because he has shown his passion for the people, following the huge sums of money and opportunities he has given to all citizens in his bid to foster national development and unity.

Meanwhile Ms Chivube, in her welcoming remarks told the new members that the UPND-led government is a hardworking government and advised them to take advantage of the empowerment opportunities to improve their livelihood.

She said that CDF is a good policy and its agenda prioritises empowerment and allows community participation in the development process.

She also said that she was happy that the new members are using policies as their reason to leave their party, which shows that the interest of people on the ground now is development.

Adding that the defection of PF members has crossed political lines for citizens to work together for the sake of their communities.

Ms Chivube emphasised that the CDF gives opportunities to all people living in communities irrespective of party affiliation, religion, tribe , colour to contribute ideas, skills ,materials, and labor to their projects.

“You are all welcome, President Hakainde Hichilema is doing everything he can to make our lives better, he is hardworking and now rebuilding the economy that had collapsed, we are happy as a party because our government is now facing mealie meal issue and the cost of living head on so like he did with load shedding.”

Credit: UPND MEDIA TEAM