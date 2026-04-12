4000 POLICE RECRUITMENTS WITHOUT AN ADVERT – GOVERNANCE GONE HORRIBLY WRONG- Kellys Kaunda

By Kellys Kaunda

4000 POLICE RECRUITMENTS WITHOUT AN ADVERT – GOVERNANCE GONE HORRIBLY WRONG!





After failing to constructively meet party cader demands for jobs in the past five years, now UPND is panicking to satisfy a few of them.





All at taxpayers’ expense while throwing to the winds any need for transparency and accountability.



During the last staff level meeting between the IMF and Zambian officials from the Ministry of Finance, the fund expressed concern at fiscal pressures it had noted owing to the expanded public wage bill.





The fund warned that Zambia was in danger of undermining her macroeconomic gains which this government has been holding out as one of its major achievements.





But it looks like, between this record and winning the forthcoming election, Hakainde Hichilema would choose the latter – no matter the consequences.





I am not surprised. National interest is secondary if there’s even the remotest threat to continued stay in power.



This is precisely why Zambia has always taken three steps forward but taken even twelve backwards!





Among the misteps that destroyed the Zambian economy during the UNIP era was over recruitment in the civil service and state-owned enterprises.





To ward off political pressure, the government then recruited large numbers into the public sector thus busting the fiscal space at its seams.





The result was a ruptured macroenomic foundation whose social symptoms boiled over resulting in a defeat of Kaunda at the first democratically held elections in 17years.





Tragically, Hichilema is repeating this record and yet expecting nothing of the past to happen again!





There’s nothing special about both Hichilema and UPND that the natural course of the actions they have taken must spare them.





Natural justice dispenses it’s consequences fairly to all offenders of its rules.



It’s the inevitable price paid for greed and recklessness. So, we await the inevitable.