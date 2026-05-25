Far right Australian politician has left his supporters fuming after coming out as ‘g@y’ after winning election

A Far right Australian politician has left his supporters fuming after coming out as ‘g@y’ and saying ‘I love immigrants’ following an election win.

The newly elected South Australian One Nation MP has confirmed he is g@y during his maiden speech to parliament, and called his Indonesian Muslim boyfriend the “love of his life”.

Jason Virgo, who won the seat of MacKillop in the March state election, broke down in tears during the speech where he also spoke about campaigning for “marriage equality”, said most of his friends were foreigners, and declared “I love migrants”.

Mr Virgo ran as a candidate for the Australian S3x Party at the 2010 and 2013 federal elections, and previously worked as a guard at the Christmas Island Immigration Detention Centre and at Mount Gambier Prison.

In his speech, Mr Virgo said he was from a Labor-voting family who became One Nation supporters in recent years because they felt “left behind by the uniparty”, before addressing rumours about his sexuality and stating he has been “openly g@y” throughout his adult life. “I would rather my community hear it from me than from a potential political opponent or whispers and if someone does seek to weaponise who I am, that says more about them than it does about me,” he said.

Mr Virgo then said his boyfriend of 11 years was “born in Indonesia, a Muslim, and is now a proud Australian”. “Our closest friendship circle was made largely of immigrants from China, India, and the Philippines. I love migrants. The overwhelming majority are simply searching for a better life,” he said.

“But two things can be true at once, and I do believe migration levels in recent years have been too high … Australians rightly expect governments to ensure our citizens, our own citizens, can access housing and opportunity first.”