SPECIAL PURPOSE VEHICLES : New Phenomenon in Zambia



By Patrick Mukosha



Many law abiding citizens will agree with me that, under President Hakainde Hichilema, Zambia is witnessing a level of political tolerance and democratic openness that was unthinkable just a few years ago, under the former President Edgar Lungu (MHSRIP), and the PF regime.





Today, opposition leaders are freely forming alliances, creating so-called “Special Purpose Vehicles,” holding meetings, addressing the media, and openly campaigning for Plot One without intimidation or systematic suppression.





That alone is evidence that democracy is alive and functioning under the United Party for National Development government.





In previous political environments, many opposition activities were met with roadblocks, restrictions, and hostility.



But President HH has deliberately chosen a different path — one anchored on constitutionalism, freedom of association, and political competition based on ideas rather than fear.





The fact that opposition figures can openly strategize, criticize government, recruit allies, and attempt to market alternative leadership through these political vehicles is proof of an enabling democratic environment.





Whether these alliances succeed or fail politically is up to the Zambian people, but the important point is that they are free to exist and operate.





That is the mark of a confident leadership.



Strong democracies are not built by silencing opponents; they are built by allowing citizens to choose freely in a peaceful environment.





President HH deserves commendation for resisting the temptation of intolerance and instead allowing Zambia’s democratic space to expand.



The opposition should therefore stop contradicting itself.





On one hand, they claim democracy is dead, yet on the other hand they are freely organizing nationwide political campaigns every day.





The truth is clear for all to see: Zambia’s democratic space under President HH is broader, calmer, and more inclusive than before.



Salt sana.