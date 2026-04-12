4,000 RECRUITS CANNOT BE CLASSIFIED AS INTERNAL – UPND Member George  Mtonga

4,000 RECRUITS CANNOT BE CLASSIFIED AS INTERNAL – MTONGA



RE: CONCERNS OVER “INTERNAL” RECRUITMENT EXERCISE BY THE ZAMBIA POLICE SERVICE





To: Zambia Police Service



I wish to formally register my concern regarding the recent recruitment exercise described as an “internal staffing measure” by the Zambia Police Service.





While I acknowledge the operational need to address vacancies arising from retirements, attrition, and resignations, the scale and nature of this exercise raise serious legal, administrative, and governance concerns.





1. Scale of Recruitment Raises Red Flags



The reported intake of approximately 4,000 recruits cannot reasonably be classified as an internal adjustment.

Internal recruitment, by its very nature, is:

Limited in scope

Targeted at existing personnel

Incremental in nature

A process of this magnitude constitutes, in substance, a national recruitment exercise, regardless of how it is labeled.





2. Misclassification Undermines Transparency



The attempt to categorize a large-scale intake as “internal” creates the impression of:

Avoidance of public scrutiny

Circumvention of open competition

Unequal access to public employment opportunities





Under the Constitution of Zambia, public institutions are bound by principles of:

Transparency

Accountability

Equal opportunity



Further, the Service Commissions Act requires that recruitment into public service be conducted on a fair and competitive basis.

These principles are not optional; they are foundational.





3. Public Confidence Is at Risk



Even if elements of the exercise included:

Internal candidates

Individuals from prior waiting lists

The absence of a clear, nationwide public announcement creates a credibility gap.

Public institutions do not operate only on legality—they operate on trust.

And trust requires:

Visibility, openness, and equal access





4. Demand for Clarification and Reform



I therefore call upon the Zambia Police Service Commission and the Zambia Police Service to provide:

Full disclosure of:

Number of recruits

Categories (internal vs external vs waiting list)

Legal basis for classifying this exercise as “internal”

Public release of the selection criteria used





5. Policy Position Going Forward



To prevent recurrence, I strongly recommend:

Mandatory public announcement thresholds

Any recruitment exceeding a defined number (e.g., 100 officers) must be publicly advertised

Clear statutory distinction between:

Internal promotions

External recruitment

Publication of recruitment outcomes for public accountability





Conclusion

A recruitment process of this scale cannot be internal in both form and substance.

The integrity of public institutions depends not only on compliance with the law, but on adherence to the spirit of fairness and openness that the law seeks to protect.

The Zambia Police Service must lead by example.



Issued by:

George N. Mtonga, MBA