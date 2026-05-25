£400K-A-WEEK TONEY HAS LAST LAUGH!

Ivan Toney has silenced his critics in spectacular fashion after swapping the Premier League for Saudi riches and proving every doubter wrong.It

The England striker stunned football fans when he left Brentford F.C. for Saudi giants Al-Ahli Saudi FC in a deal that reportedly saw his wages explode from around £20,000 a week to an eye-watering £400,000.

Many claimed Toney had “disappeared” from elite football by leaving Europe. But the striker responded the only way he knows how with goals.

The 29-year-old delivered a sensational season, smashing in 42 goals and providing 11 assists across all competitions as he became one of the hottest forwards in world football.

Now the ultimate twist: Toney is heading to the World Cup with England and stands as the only player in the squad currently playing outside Europe.

The move once mocked as “career suicide” now looks like pure genius.