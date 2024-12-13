41-YEAR-OLD WOMAN RETURNS TO SCHOOL, HAILS UPND GOVERNMENT FOR FREE EDUCATION POLICY



SOLWEZI – A 41-year-old woman from Kyawama Compound in Solwezi, North-Western Province, has made headlines for her inspiring decision to return to school after decades of absence. Dorothy Kamanicha, a single mother of four, dropped out in Grade 3 following the death of her mother.





Her return to school has been facilitated by the United Party for National Development (UPND) government’s visionary Free Education policy under President Hakainde Hichilema. The re-entry policy has enabled individuals like Ms. Kamanicha to reignite their educational journey regardless of age.





Now a Grade 8 pupil at Rodwell Mwepu Secondary School, Ms. Kamanicha has showcased exceptional determination, skipping two grades due to her impressive academic performance in primary school. She expressed her gratitude to the UPND government for prioritizing education and ensuring it is accessible to all, young and old alike.





“I could not read or write for years, and it was a big challenge,” said Ms. Kamanicha. “But today, I am able to return to school and continue my education, thanks to the Free Education program introduced by President Hichilema. This policy has given hope to many of us who thought our dreams were lost forever.”



President Hichilema’s administration has been lauded for removing financial barriers to education, leading to a significant increase in enrollment. Over 2.5 million learners, including adults like Ms. Kamanicha, have benefitted from this transformative initiative.





Education Minister Douglas Syakalima recently highlighted that the re-entry policy is a testament to the government’s commitment to human capital development. “We believe in creating opportunities for every Zambian to realize their potential. Education is a right, not a privilege,” he said.





Ms. Kamanicha’s story is a beacon of hope for many, symbolizing how inclusive education policies can empower individuals and transform communities. She urged other adults who dropped out of school to take advantage of the UPND government’s programs and pursue their education.



“This government has shown that it cares for the marginalized and those left behind. I am a living example that it is never too late to learn,” she said.





The Free Education policy stands as a hallmark of President Hichilema’s administration, underscoring its commitment to improving lives through equitable and accessible education for all.



©️The Falcon /Video Credit :ZNBC