45 CCC MPs Defy Tshabangu, Vow To Resist Mnangagwa 2030 Agenda “Inside & Outside Parliament”

CCC MPs Defy Tshabangu, Vow To Block Mnangagwa’s Extension

Forty-five legislators from the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) have declared open defiance against interim secretary-general Sengezo Tshabangu and any moves to support President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s reported “2030 agenda.”

In a statement released after a caucus held on Wednesday 21 May 2025, the MPs said they would fight any plans to extend Mnangagwa’s term beyond 2028, both inside and outside Parliament.

“The Members of Parliament stand firmly on the resolution of the Citizens National Assembly which declared that no deployee whether in Parliament or Local Government shall be subjected to any meeting or processes whether officially or otherwise convened and or undertaken by Sengezo Tshabangu or Welshman Ncube,” read the press release signed by Hon. Agency Gumbo.

A progressive front emerges

The 45 legislators now refer to themselves as the Progressive Caucus, a group committed to pushing for political and electoral reforms.

“The Progressive Caucus denounces all calls for constitutional amendments which seek to extend the tenure of both Parliament and the Presidium beyond 2028. All such advances shall be resisted in Parliament and outside Parliament,” the MPs said.

They also announced plans to launch a bi-weekly brief on parliamentary processes and to create a platform for citizen engagement.

“We are here to advance a citizens-anchored campaign. We will resist the Mnangagwa 2030 agenda through legal, parliamentary, and public mobilisation means,” one MP told reporters after the meeting.

Tshabangu claims 2030 deal

Meanwhile, a rival group of 20 CCC MPs aligned with Tshabangu met on Tuesday 20 May 2025. Tshabangu claimed he had brokered a deal for legislators to stay in Parliament beyond 2028 under a proposed government of national unity (GNU).

“The party leadership reiterated the importance of constructive engagement with the government and key stakeholders to contribute meaningfully to national economic recovery and long-term development, extending beyond 2028,” said Tshabangu’s camp in a statement.

He also told MPs that dialogue was the only path to resolving Zimbabwe’s ongoing political crisis.

“The caucus reaffirmed the party’s commitment to a genuine national dialogue process that will pave way for an inclusive government of national unity to stabilise the country and reset the democratic agenda.”

Rival factions, rising tensions

Jameson Timba, who led the rival CCC caucus, dismissed Tshabangu’s efforts, claiming broad support within the party’s parliamentary ranks.

“The attempt by Sengezo Tshabangu, having learned from his handlers to rig himself into the bona fide leadership of the CCC through a caucus, collapsed like a deck of cards when only 21 legislators turned up,” Timba told NewsDay.

“The caucus that we called was well attended, with 45 attendees and eight apologies,” he added.

Observers say the CCC, which holds about 100 seats in Parliament, is now deeply divided. The split comes as rumours swirl that Zanu PF insiders are backing plans to delay the 2028 elections to keep Mnangagwa in power until 2030.

Despite Mnangagwa’s public denial of any intention to stay beyond his current term, insiders suggest not all ruling party figures are on board.

For now, Zimbabwe’s opposition appears to be pulling in different directions.