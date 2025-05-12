49 Afrikaners depart South Africa for U.S. under Trump program



A chartered aircraft carrying 49 self-identified Afrikaner refugees departed OR Tambo International Airport on Sunday night, May 11, 2025, bound for the United States under a contentious refugee program revived by U.S. President Donald Trump.





The flight, operated by Omni Air International, made a scheduled refueling stop in Dakar, Senegal, and is expected to land at Dulles International Airport outside Washington, D.C., on Monday morning.





The group has been granted refugee status under a Trump executive order issued in February 2025, which opened the door for Afrikaners citing race-based discrimination to seek asylum in the U.S. The move has drawn sharp criticism from the South African government, which labeled it “politically motivated,” asserting that Afrikaners historically among the country’s wealthiest and most privileged communities do not meet international criteria for refugee status.





“There is no substantiated evidence of systematic persecution,” the Department of International Relations and Cooperation said in a statement. “No land has been expropriated without compensation, and claims of racial targeting are misleading.”





Despite this, U.S. officials maintain that Afrikaners face ongoing discrimination and violence tied to their ethnicity, a position championed by Trump allies, including tech billionaire Elon Musk and former adviser Stephen Miller.





According to sources, the individuals on board were vetted by South African authorities to ensure they have no outstanding criminal charges. Upon arrival in the U.S., they will be resettled across multiple states with limited federal support for housing and employment.





The resettlement effort has ignited controversy, particularly given the Trump administration’s continued restrictions on refugee admissions from other global regions, including the Middle East and Africa.