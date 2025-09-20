4x400M ZAMBIA MEN’S RELAY TEAM BOYCOTT WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS DUE TO UNPAID ALLOWANCES





By Cosmas Chongo Mulenga



The Zambia 4x400m Men’s Relay Team has boycotted the ongoing 2025 World Championships in Tokyo, demanding that allowances from previous competitions be settled before they take part in their race scheduled for tomorrow, Saturday, September 19.





The team is set to compete in the 4x400m men’s heat at 18:35hrs Zambian time.



However, the athletes have vowed not to step on the track until their dues are paid.





Speaking to Diamond Sports in an exclusive interview, the Zambia Athletics General Secretary Shimishi Teddy has confirmed that the association is working to ensure payments are made tonight, stressing that efforts are underway to resolve the standoff.





The relay team earned their place at the World Championships with a qualifying time of 2:59.12.





This development comes months after Botswana’s 4x400m Men’s Relay Team also withdrew from the World Athletics Relays in May 2025, citing unpaid bonuses and a lack of transparency regarding funds donated following their historic performance at the Paris 2024 Olympics.



