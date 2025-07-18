5 armed men storm hospital ICU and shoot de@d criminal on parole

Unidentified armed assailants stormed the intensive care unit (ICU) of Paras Hospital in Bihar’s Patna, India, and shot a prisoner.

CCTV footage now confirms that five attackers entered the ICU this morning, Thursday, July 17, 2025, and opened fire on the inmate, identified as Chandan Mishra.

23-year-old Chandan Mishra, a notorious criminal with dozens of murd£r charges against him, was out on parole for medical reasons and had been admitted to Paras Hospital.

Despite being under medical care, he became the target of a brazen attack.

CCTV footage released by police shows five men, with guns hidden, walking down the hospital corridor before the man leading the group reaches into his jeans to bring out a gun. The other men behind him also bring out their guns as the man leading opens the door to the room the sick criminal is in.

The men are then seen firing shots at the victim after which they exit the room one after the other and flee the way they came.

Others in the hospital can be seen opening their doors to find out what was going on as the gunmen fled after the attack.

It is not clear why Chandan Mishra, who had been sentenced to life imprisonment, was attacked but there are suspicions it may be linked to gang wars. Earlier, while in Bhagalpur jail, he had a dispute with a criminal named Sheru.

According to Patna SSP Kartikay Sharma, preliminary investigation suggests the attack was carried out by members of a rival gang, believed to be the Chandan Sheru gang.

“Chandan was earlier transferred from Buxar to Bhagalpur jail and was temporarily released for treatment. We suspect the rival gang is behind this targeted shooting,” he said.

Police are now working with Buxar authorities to identify the attackers, whose photographs have been captured on hospital CCTV.

Police initially said Chandan Mishra was undergoing treatment following the attack.

However, he later succumbed to his injuries.