5 KASHIKISHI MEN SURRENDER THEIR LIVES TO CHRIST AFTER COUNTLESS WOMEN UNDERWEAR PAIRS WERE FOUND IN A CHIBUKU DRUM AT THEIR USUAL TAVERN





Five unidentified men from Kashikishi have surrendered their lives to Christ after authorities inspecting a named tavern, which was reported by a man who found a tag labeled 10/3XL in a Chibuku hand made Jar, found countless women underwear pairs in a drum which is used for Chibuku storage.





According to information available, a seasoned drunkard in Kashikishi after selling his Kapenta went to his favorite tavern and ordered two jars of Chibuku, walked majestically like he was holding diamond and and sat in a corner looking at the divas who own the tavern dancing seductively to attract customers.



After two sips, his tongue provoked the brain to question the taste of the Chibuku. The taste was different. He shook the jar countless times and continued to look inside believing there was a dead rat.





However, he could not find anything. The throat asked for more and the tongue was ready to taste the Chibuku for the second time. But the moment the jar rested on his lips, he felt something.



Trying to look carefully, it was a tag labeled “10/3xL”. He got it and tried to find out what this was but he failed. This forced him to call a man that was near him and asked if he was familiar with such a tag. Before he could finish his statement, the man said it was obviously the last size of any underwear in the world.





The man did not say a word in response. He walked out and left the Chibuku on the table which hungry drunkards fought to get.



From there, he went to the coūncil and complained about it. Today when authorities came, they went straight to the Chibuku drums and found countless pairs of underwear with assorted colours some worn out with big holes.





Meanwhile, five men who have not be identified reportedly went insane crying like real abandoned babies when they saw 3XL underwears being displayed by authorities. It is being rumored that they went straight to a near by church and surrendered their lives to Christ.



