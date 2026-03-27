5 MAYORS, 20 COUNCILLORS DEFECT TO UPND



FIVE mayors and about 20 councilors have defected to the United Party for National Development (UPND) with President Hakainde Hichilema instructing old members to work with the new members in winning the August polls with a landslide.





The mayors that have joined the ruling party include Kitwe mayor Mpasa Mwaya and Chipata mayor George Mwanza.





Others are Lundazi council chairperson Golden Tembo, Milenge council chairperson Clement Mwila and Chembe council chairperson Chishala Chama.





Roan Member of Parliament (MP) Joel Chibuye has also joined the party together with former deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Gabriel Namulambe.



ZDM