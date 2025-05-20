50 Cent Claims People Are Being Paid To Wear ‘Free Diddy’ Shirts

50 Cent has claimed that people are being paid to wear “Free Diddy” t-shirts outside of his trial in New York.

Throughout Diddy’s trial so far, the Manhattan courtroom has been surrounded by the world’s press, protesters and some noticeable people supporting the mogul, wearing black shirts with “Free Diddy” printed on them.

On Instagram, 50 Cent has cast doubt on whether they are real supporters of the Bad Boy Records founder.

Alongside a brief clip of them standing outside the courthouse, 50 wrote about the protesters: “Diddy paying people to wear Free Diddy shirts is diabolical, but $20 a hour ain’t bad. I might go throw that on for a hour tomorrow. LOL.”

Diddy and his team are yet to comment on the fans that have been vocally supporting him throughout the duration of his trial which is expected to last for around eight more weeks.

50 has been busy roasting Diddy on virtually every day of his sex trafficking trial.

He recently joked about his old rival getting the death penalty even though Diddy cannot be sentenced to capital punishment if found guilty.

50’s jibe was mainly a reaction to Cassie saying that James Cruz was never her real manager as Diddy had to sign off on all decisions.

Posting a screenshot on Instagram of Cassie’s claim that Cruz was managing her with “one hand tied behind his back,” 50 wrote: “Diddy might get the chair after Cruz hit the stand!”

Cruz previously claimed that he managed 50 Cent however the rap legend denied they had any significant relationship.

50 has previously alleged that Cruz was a cocaine addict and that he and Diddy had a sexual relationship, long before the accusations against the Bad Boy founder were made public.

50 wrote in 2022: “This Coke head James Cruz worked for Chris Lighty, he didn’t make no deals. he was just in the meetings. Puffy played with his butt in Miami, ask him about the weird shit they into don’t ask him about me.”

He also said of Cruz: “This guy never managed me, I don’t fuck with Cruz like that. He a whole rat, told on D Rock in the Lil Kim, Fox Hot 97 shit… Keep my name out ya mouth coke head. Talking about Chris was your man, you a sucker, don’t get me started.”

It is not known if Cruz will be called to testify in Diddy’s sex trafficking trial.