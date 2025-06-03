50 Cent Does Not Want Diddy Pardoned By Donald Trump

50 Cent has made it clear that he does not want Diddy to be pardoned by Donald Trump if found guilty of sex trafficking.

Trump initially said he would “consider” a pardon for Diddy after having a “look at the facts”.

However, this did not sit right with occasional Trump supporter and number one Diddy troll, 50 Cent.

In response to the news, 50 wrote: “He said some really bad things about Trump, it’s not OK. Im gonna reach out so he knows how I feel about this guy.”

50 later added: “I didn’t say I would Nuke anything, I simply said I will make sure Trump is aware.”

It has been long rumored that Diddy would see a pardon from the president if he was convicted in his sex trafficking trial.

Suge Knight has admitted he is very confident that Diddy will escape prison by appealing to Trump.

The currently incarcerated Death Row Records co-founder was speaking to NewsNation about his longtime enemy’s current trial.

During the interview, Suge said: “I think he’s got some favors with the government. I think they’re gonna show him a little leeway. It might not seem like it when it’s all said and done, but I don’t think he has nothing to worry about, and I don’t think he’s worried because he’s gonna be federal, and if he gets convicted, Trump’s gonna pardon him.”

The controversial rap mogul added: “I still feel that Puffy is going to be alright and have a fair shot at it. He’s not a not a dummy. And I’m quite sure somebody going to talk to those jurors and convince one or two of them that’s all you need, is one.”

Knight has also opined that he does not believe Diddy should go to prison at all.

He said: “I say this all the time, Puffy and I are not friends, but Puffy should definitely walk free.”

Suge added: “The most important thing is that it was other executives that was involved in Puff’s life. And for Puffy to be the only guy that gets on the stand is a sad day for Hip Hop.”