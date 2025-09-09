50 Cent Looks Aged After Shaving Off Signature Beard

American rapper, actor, and producer 50 Cent has shocked fans after shaving off his trademark beard, with many saying the new look makes him appear older.

The 50-year-old entertainer, whose real name is Curtis Jackson, is currently in Australia working on a film project. Behind-the-scenes photos show him on the set of Street Fighter, where he takes on the role of Balrog, the fierce boxer antagonist.

Images of his fresh, clean-shaven appearance quickly spread online, sparking widespread conversations about how drastically different he looks compared to his usual bearded style.