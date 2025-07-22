50 Cent Mocks Kanye West & Bianca Censori’s Relationship

50 Cent is back on his trolling game and taken aim at Kanye West and Bianca Censori.

On Instagram, 50 posted a picture of West and a bikini clad Censori on a sidewalk.

He then captioned the post: “B!tch the side walk is for Pimpin, you get your ass out on that street and catch a date,” insinuating that West was Censori’s pimp.

50 recently reminisced about his iconic chart battle with West back in 2007 when their albums Curtis and Graduation were released on the same day.

Both albums combined to sell well over one million copies in a week but Ye comfortably won the contest by a margin of 266k sales.

However, 50 insisted he could have won the showdown if he had taken it more seriously.

“We made the highest sales week for Hip Hop culture, doing that and being competitive,” he said. “People that were participating as fans were buying more than one copy of it, because of the competitive side of it. When you look at it… we had to stand together to face off, but we never had an issue.

“That was his ‘break’ album that broke him in. If I was trying to combat that, I would’ve went on tour with him. I would’ve had all of the material with the albums that worked ahead of [Graduation] to draw from, while he had that one record.”

Despite something of a rivalry between the two titans, West recently admitted he had nothing but love for 50.

West wrote on social media: “50 Cent is one of my favorite people. He will be one of the people who brings back Black economic independence.”

50 would respond by referencing West’s controversial remarks about JAY-Z’s children: “Damn it Ye ya dangerous right now, what you say about the kids man.”

50 also praised West during a 2024 interview: “I don’t think anybody’s been through more or have more reasons to fall apart than Kanye. The success of his project comes, and his mom passes away. So what you been praying for — the gift is a curse. You lose that, and he had real reasons to fucking be out of it. He did the right thing. He went to work.”