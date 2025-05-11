50 Cent Mocks Up Image With Himself As Diddy’s Jury

50 Cent had been pretty quiet about Diddy of late despite the Bad Boy Records founder’s trial beginning earlier this week with jury selection.

However, his silence didn’t last long as Fif has resumed mocking his longtime rival on social media.

In a post on Instagram, 50 mocked up an AI image that showed himself as every one of the jury members for Diddy’s trial.

The meme was also captioned: “Sean Diddy Combs jury selection for trial is finally complete.”

50 added: “I’m not sure if this is fair but don’t worry, be happy!”

50 has been going at Diddy ever since sexual assault and sex trafficking accusations emerged against the record executive in November 2023.

The “In Da Club” legend did also admit that Diddy could beat the case but only if he got the right legal representation – mainly A$AP Rocky’s lawyer, Joe Tacopina.

50 wrote on Instagram: “If Diddy can get Joe he might beat this case but he gonna have to pay a lot of money, there’s no time to prepare!”

Diddy’s trial began on Monday (May 5) with the jury selection process with opening statements expected to take place this coming Monday (May 12).

During the trial’s first day, Diddy admitted to the judge that he was feeling the nerves.

Diddy said: “I’m sorry your honor, I’m a little nervous today.”

The Bad Boy Records founder made the admission around 90 minutes into the selection process as he requested a brief break to go to the bathroom.

The judge initially refused Diddy’s request but quickly changed his mind and allowed the record executive to go to the toilet.

The jury selection process has seen potential jurors questioned about if they are aware of some of the high profile people involved in the case such as Dawn Richard and Aubrey O’Day.

Potential jurors have also been asked if they recognize celebrity names such as Kanye West, Michael B. Jordan and Mike Myers.

During the process, Diddy could be seen communicating with his attorneys about whether they should dismiss certain jurors or not.