50 Cent Pulls Back: Deletes Meme Targeting T.I. as Beef Heats Up

The long-running feud between hip-hop heavyweights T.I. and 50 Cent has taken another dramatic turn, with 50 Cent addressing the online drama in a cryptic Instagram post while deleting a meme aimed at T.I.

In a post that quickly went viral, 50 Cent wrote, “To entertain is to provoke emotions… Love me or hate me, it’s cool. Just care enough to feel some kinda way. Tomorrow’s gonna be a slow news day or y’all can just make some shit up I’m busy.” The message comes amid T.I.’s continued drop of diss tracks targeting the G-Unit boss, including a third release that escalates the musical war.

Netizens reacted strongly to 50 Cent’s post, with some accusing him of trying to brush off the controversy, while others argued that T.I. is keeping the feud alive by continuing to provoke 50 Cent. Many fans are calling on both artists to settle the beef on the mic rather than through memes and social media jabs.

Adding fuel to the fire, T.I.’s son, King Harris, recently dropped a diss track targeting 50 Cent, specifically calling out the rapper for dragging His mother Tameka into the ongoing feud. The move has only intensified online chatter, with fans debating who has the upper hand in the battle.

The saga shows no signs of cooling down, with 50 Cent deleting his original meme while still dropping a hint that he’s watching and ready to respond. Fans are now eagerly anticipating what comes next in one of hip-hop’s most publicized feuds of the year.