50 Cent Reacts After Cassie’s Mom Alleges Diddy Forced Her To Pay $20K For A Cassie S33x T@p3

Cassie’s mom is the latest person to testify in Diddy’s ongoing criminal case as witnesses continue to take the stand.

Cassie’s mother, Regina, took the witness stand to testify about her daughter’s relationship with Diddy during his criminal trial in New York City on Tuesday.

In doing so, she recalled getting a concerning email from Cassie about a sex tape Diddy allegedly threatened to release. Additionally, she recalled the Bad Boy mogul allegedly demanding thousands of dollars from her.





“I did not understand a lot of it,” Regina Ventura said, as caught by CNN. “The sex tapes threw me. I did not know the other person, but knew that he was going to try to hurt my daughter.”

Around the same time, Regina testified that Diddy allegedly reached out to her requesting $20,000 to “recoup money” he had spent on Cassie. He was allegedly angry about Cassie’s relationship with Kid Cudi.





To pay him off, Regina and her husband allegedly had to take out a home equity loan. “We decided that’s the only way we could get the money,” she said, according to ABC News. “I was scared for my daughter’s safety.” Just days after she wired the money to the Bad Boy account, Diddy allegedly returned it.





When The Shade Room shared notes from the testimony on social media, fans had plenty to say about the trial.

“It was never about the money, it was about having control and seeing them suffer. Of course he gave it back when he wasn’t mad no more,” one user wrote. Another added: “For anybody defending diddy, I pray you don’t have daughters!”



50 Cent has even weighed in, sharing an AI-generated photo of himself with the caption: “He only made Cassie’s mom take out a home equity loan to pay 20k for him to not put out sex tapes. Free itty bitty Diddy! LOL wait is that legal.”