50 Cent reacts to Diddy’s partial acquittal

Following the news that American rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs had been exonerated of three of five charges in his sex trafficking trial, fellow rapper and ardent critic 50 Cent did not hesitate to respond.

Shortly after the verdict, 50 Cent posted a picture of himself on Instagram with the following caption:

“Diddy beat the Rio, that boy a bad man! He like the Gay John Gotti.”

The post quickly stirred reactions online as the G-Unit boss continued his ongoing commentary on Diddy’s legal woes. 50 Cent (real name Curtis Jackson) has been vocal throughout the case, previously weighing in on jury deliberations and even teasing an upcoming Netflix docuseries based on the allegations.

Diddy, who was facing life in prison if convicted on all counts, broke down in court after the partial acquittal. He was found not guilty of racketeering and two counts of sex trafficking but convicted on two charges related to transporting women for prostitution.