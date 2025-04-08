50 Cent Reacts To Terrence Howard’s Wild Claims About Diddy

50 Cent has reacted to Terrence Howard making outlandish claims about Diddy wanting to have sex with him.

In a viral clip from his interview with Patrick Bet David, the controversial actor spoke about the time Puffy reached out to him for acting lessons — only for things to become very awkward very quickly.

“Puffy invited me for weeks asking me to be his acting coach. I go there and he’s sitting around, just looking. I’m like, ‘Okay, what material do you want to work on?’ He was just looking at me,” he said.

“Then, the next thing you know, [Diddy says] ‘Hey, I want to hear your music.’ So I go over there and play him my music. And he’s sitting there, just looking at me. Like, waiting.”

Howard continued: “So then my assistant was like, ‘He wants to hang out with you next week.’ I was like, ‘For what?’ He was like, ‘I think he’s trying to fuck you’ [laughs]. I was like, ‘Oh, okay. Now I get it.’ So now no more communication.”

50, who has been relentlessly mocking Diddy since he was first accused of sexual assault in 2023, posted the clip on Instagram and wrote: “No Comment, I’m staying positive. God help us all!”

Elsewhere in the interview, Terrence Howard made similar claims about those who attended Diddy’s parties.

He said: “When you give up your manhood, I’ve never seen somebody recover from it. That was all the people that went to the Puffy parties. That was all the people who did all those things, thinking there was never gonna be a consequence for what they were doing.

“You get punked out and pimped out by some greater desire. You shouldn’t have a greater desire than being a man. I believe that’s a big problem with a lot of the actors out there because they get fluid, and next thing you know, you don’t have any foundation to pull yourself back. Maintain your man card, no matter what.”

Howard, who offered no evidence of his claims, is no stranger to making outlandish statements.

The Empire star has promoted a number of pseudoscientific theories which have been widely mocked in the scientific community, including that 1 x 1 = 2.

Meanwhile, Diddy has been accused of raping other men in a growing number of lawsuits, most recently from a male photographer who claims that the mogul forced him to perform oral sex on him.

However, the Bad Boy boss has repeatedly denied such claims, with his lawyer saying: “No matter how many lawsuits are filed — especially by individuals who refuse to put their own names behind their claims — it won’t change the fact that Mr. Combs has never sexually assaulted or sex trafficked anyone — man or woman, adult or minor.

“We live in a world where anyone can file a lawsuit for any reason. Fortunately, a fair and impartial judicial process exists to find the truth, and Mr. Combs is confident he will prevail in court.”